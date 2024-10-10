Truist Financial Corp Has $3.13 Million Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 68,221 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco by 50.0% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.12.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

