Truist Financial Corp Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after acquiring an additional 624,977 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in American Water Works by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,902,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,422,000 after buying an additional 247,745 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,143,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,949,000 after buying an additional 25,887 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in American Water Works by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,588,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,120,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $136.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.