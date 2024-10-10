Truist Financial Corp Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,118 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

