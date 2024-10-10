Truist Financial Corp Has $3.24 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,140 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IYH opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.11. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $51.27 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.