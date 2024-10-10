Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,566 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $498,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,935.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kendra L. Vanzo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,868.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

