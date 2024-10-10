Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,069 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after acquiring an additional 130,567 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,669,000 after purchasing an additional 327,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,066,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 174,494 shares in the last quarter.

PULS stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

