Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 17.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPI has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock opened at $353.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.84 and a 12 month high of $393.93.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,344.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

