Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 3.72% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2,243.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 577,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,071,000 after buying an additional 553,187 shares during the last quarter.

BATS SVAL opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

