Truist Financial Corp Purchases 2,481 Shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.76% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000.

NYSEARCA HIGH opened at $23.47 on Thursday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

