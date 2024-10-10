Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,098 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.19% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth $1,496,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of BATS NJAN opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

