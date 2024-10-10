Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,544 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $59,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $164,000.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

