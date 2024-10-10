Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,312,410 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,804 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 3,312,410 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 343,389 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Expedia Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $152.79 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.48 and a 52-week high of $160.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

