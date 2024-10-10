Truist Financial Corp Sells 6,382 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,317,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 723,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,523,000 after buying an additional 531,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 983,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,078,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,055,000 after buying an additional 101,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CWST opened at $99.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $109.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 320.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.83.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

