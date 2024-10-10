Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKB. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the second quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA PKB opened at $79.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $332.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $80.08.
About Invesco Building & Construction ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
