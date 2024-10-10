Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 9,266.7% in September

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 9,266.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Stock Performance

TBXXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,761. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

