Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Short Interest Up 9,266.7% in September

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 9,266.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Stock Performance
TBXXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,761. Turmalina Metals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.
About Turmalina Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Turmalina Metals
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.