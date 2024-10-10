TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.68 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 84.20 ($1.10). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 85.80 ($1.12), with a volume of 384,813 shares changing hands.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.85. The company has a market capitalization of £208.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1,072.50.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,750.00%.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

