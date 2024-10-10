Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Insider Sells $315,840.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,276,210. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dana Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 3rd, Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $81,793.92.

On Monday, September 30th, Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $271,393.48.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $35,974.17.

On Thursday, August 15th, Dana Wagner sold 1,989 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $120,712.41.

Twilio Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 736.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,391 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP increased its stake in Twilio by 70.0% in the first quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 286.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after purchasing an additional 531,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $31,745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

