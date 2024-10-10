UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Purchases £13,320.43 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 12,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £13,320.43 ($17,432.84).

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Price Performance

UTL traded up GBX 5.64 ($0.07) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 104.14 ($1.36). 137,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,233. The company has a market cap of £87.23 million, a PE ratio of -351.79 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.61. UIL Limited has a one year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a one year high of GBX 134 ($1.75).

UIL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,857.14%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

See Also

