Ultra Price Reaches $0.0782 on Major Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $30.35 million and approximately $801,399.28 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Ultra alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,221.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.97 or 0.00527550 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00029606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00072208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000161 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006934 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,119,797 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 388,119,796.7361 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07926439 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $709,344.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.