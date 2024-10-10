UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $11,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

IWV traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $327.49. 7,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.41. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $328.51. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

