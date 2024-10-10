UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,135. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.08 and a 200-day moving average of $352.99.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

