UMB Bank n.a. Sells 1,056 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.0% of UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $320,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $578.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.29. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $580.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.