UMB Bank n.a. Sells 12,023 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.05. 863,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

