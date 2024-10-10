UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. UMH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). UMH Properties had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.30%.

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,700 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $52,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 412 shares in the company, valued at $8,050.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 843.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

