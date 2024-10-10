Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 147 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up approximately 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 29.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $90,216,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $37,395,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 804,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,141,000 after acquiring an additional 153,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $19,213,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.05. 133,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.61. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nucor from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

