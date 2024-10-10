Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 154 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $165,986,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in 3M by 218.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,440 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,015.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 888,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,247,000 after purchasing an additional 808,914 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,732,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,065,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $517,617,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.64.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $133.41. 413,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,857. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

