Unison Advisors LLC Invests $754,000 in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Get AGCO alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 121.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 102.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 69.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 55,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,005. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.52. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De bought 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,575.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.