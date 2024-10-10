Unison Advisors LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Unison Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family CFO Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.11. 9,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,878. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $632.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.