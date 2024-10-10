United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,018 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $5,301,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 188,133 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

UMC stock opened at $8.06 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

