United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 362.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 81,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 64,163 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in United Parcel Service by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 85,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.86.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $133.02 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

