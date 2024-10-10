United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $130.50 and last traded at $130.81. Approximately 461,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,224,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.20.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

