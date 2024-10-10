United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Shares Bought by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of United Security Bancshares worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,472 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 78,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

UBFO opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.59. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 140,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,117,456.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,220,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,605.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Security Bancshares

(Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.