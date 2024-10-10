United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,698,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,759,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 161,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,521,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $356.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $366.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total value of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,293.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,838 shares of company stock worth $36,782,385 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

