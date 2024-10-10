Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 127,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 181,331 shares.The stock last traded at $17.62 and had previously closed at $16.90.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UVE

Universal Insurance Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $483.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $380.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,729,146.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,082,262 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,427.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 35,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $722,101.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,146.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,173 shares of company stock worth $1,571,502 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 424.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 40.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.