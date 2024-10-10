UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.72 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.72 billion and approximately $25.87 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for about $6.18 or 0.00010231 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105998 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,273,642 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 925,278,953.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 6.04685823 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $8,113,386.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.