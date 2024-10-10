USA Financial Formulas Acquires 2,048 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.3% of USA Financial Formulas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $490.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $496.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.