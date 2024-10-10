USA Financial Formulas Acquires 2,754 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

USA Financial Formulas raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk comprises approximately 0.2% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59,161 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTD. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.9 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $116.31.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $22,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,880,041.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $22,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,880,041.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,452,248 shares of company stock valued at $157,894,406. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.