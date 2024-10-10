USA Financial Formulas Acquires New Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.69. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on EQR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.97.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

