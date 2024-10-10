USA Financial Formulas Boosts Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 217.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,471.0% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after buying an additional 35,703 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in GoDaddy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 866.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $161.27 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,686,868.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,950,771 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

