USA Financial Formulas Buys 140 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 138,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,142,000 after buying an additional 44,399 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth $1,286,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $146.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.80.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

