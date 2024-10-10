USA Financial Formulas Buys New Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,696,000 after buying an additional 81,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,129,000 after purchasing an additional 93,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,442 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in M&T Bank by 3.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,631,000 after buying an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 733,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,993,000 after buying an additional 319,051 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank stock opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.75. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.75.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

