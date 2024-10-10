USA Financial Formulas Buys Shares of 27,812 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,812 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Corning by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Corning by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 316,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

