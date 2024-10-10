USA Financial Formulas Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,910,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,600,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 212,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $213.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

