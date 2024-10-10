USA Financial Formulas Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 0.5% of USA Financial Formulas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,320 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.8% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 12.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,627,872. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $212.09 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.85 and a 52 week high of $213.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average is $180.49. The firm has a market cap of $248.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.89%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

