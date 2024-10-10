USA Financial Formulas Invests $1.35 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,395 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.92 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.47.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,823. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,055.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,823. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,565. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

