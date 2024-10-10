USA Financial Formulas Invests $337,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,773,543.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $150.00.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 42.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

