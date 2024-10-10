USA Financial Formulas Lowers Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

USA Financial Formulas trimmed its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Pentair were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 91.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,082,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 996,325 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in Pentair by 289.6% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 956,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,305,000 after purchasing an additional 710,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $45,096,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

NYSE PNR opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $98.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

