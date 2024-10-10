USA Financial Formulas Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $193.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.83. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $78.35 and a 52-week high of $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.