USA Financial Formulas Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

