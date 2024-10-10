USA Financial Formulas Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,532 shares of company stock worth $1,507,309. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock opened at $161.70 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $164.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

